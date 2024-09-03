Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ophthalmic devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $41.18 billion in 2023 to $45.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, increasing eye diseases, regulatory changes, the expansion and improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ophthalmic devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $66.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising diabetes rates, telemedicine and remote monitoring, emerging markets growth, minimally invasive surgery, advancements in genetics and personalized medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Ophthalmic Devices Market

The increasing incidence and prevalence of eye diseases are expected to contribute to the growth of the ophthalmic device market. Eye disorders such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and cataracts are becoming major causes of visual impairment and blindness globally. Ophthalmic devices play a crucial role in diagnosing, treating, and managing various eye disorders and conditions.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ophthalmic devices market include Luxottica Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, Hoya Corporation, CooperVision AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the ophthalmic devices market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing new technologies such as automated and advanced platforms for improving diagnosis and treatment.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Segments:

1) By Type: Vision Care Devices And Equipment, Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment, Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment

2) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

3) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global ophthalmic devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the global ophthalmic devices market. Africa. was the smallest region in the global ophthalmic devices market. The regions covered in the ophthalmic devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Definition

Ophthalmology is a branch of science that deals with the structure and function of the eyes. Ophthalmic devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related diseases.

The main types of ophthalmic devices are vision care devices and equipment, cataract surgery devices and equipment, refractive surgery devices and equipment, and diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment. Cataract surgery devices and equipment are devices that emit ultrasound waves that soften and break up the lens so that it can be removed by suction. The type of expenditure is public and private. The products used are instruments/equipment and disposables. The various end uses involved are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ophthalmic devices market size, ophthalmic devices market drivers and trends, ophthalmic devices market major players, ophthalmic devices competitors' revenues, ophthalmic devices market positioning, and ophthalmic devices market growth across geographies. The ophthalmic devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

