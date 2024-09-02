Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, advances in ophthalmic imaging, prevalence of eye diseases, diabetes epidemic.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, telemedicine and teleophthalmology, value-based healthcare, regulatory support and reimbursement.

Growth Driver Of The Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing incidence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of diagnostic and monitoring equipment in the ophthalmic devices market going forward. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body cannot effectively use or produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Diagnostic and monitoring equipment in ophthalmic devices such as smart contact lenses can be used for both continuous glucose monitoring and the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. They can wirelessly monitor glucose levels and provide real-time data to the user.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon Inc., Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co. Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics.

Major companies operating in the diagnostic and monitoring equipment in the ophthalmic devices market are developing innovative products such as Smart contact lenses by using smart soft contact lens technology to better serve patients. Smart soft contact lens technology is a recent development that enables the continuous 24-hour monitoring of intraocular pressure (IOP) in glaucoma care.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Optical coherence tomographers, Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, Fundus cameras, Ophthalmoscopes, Keratometers, Specular microscopes., Tonometers, Slit Lamps, Retinoscopes, Other products (Dioptometers, Optotype projector, Perimeters, and Biometers,Pachymeters,Autorefractors/phoropters, Corneal topographers, Wavefront abberometers,Wavefront abberometers)

2) By Application: Retinal evaluation, Glaucoma detection and monitoring, Surgical evaluation, General examine, Intraoperative devices, Refraction equipment

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment are used for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases related to the retina and cornea by measuring affix lenses and refractive errors. These devices also help identify the intraocular lenses (IOLs) and analyze the visual field.

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market size, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market drivers and trends, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market major players, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment competitors' revenues, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market positioning, and diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

