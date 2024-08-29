Paycor Appoints Tiffany Sieve as Chief Marketing Officer

Skilled Leader will Fuel Growth by Enhancing Customer Acquisition and Retention through Effective Marketing and Communication Strategies

CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the promotion of Tiffany Sieve to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Sieve will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s path to $1 billion in revenue by strengthening brand awareness, demand generation, product marketing, and customer retention through strategic communication channels. She also joins Paycor’s Executive Committee, reporting to Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sieve has transformed Paycor’s marketing function during her 10+ years at Paycor, leveraging data and technology to drive greater national brand awareness and more effective demand generation. In her most recent position as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Sieve and her team increased Paycor’s brand visibility through the Naming Rights partnership with Paycor Stadium, optimized Paycor.com to propel the company’s growth, and launched Paycor’s inaugural customer conference, Connect+.

“Tiffany’s dedication to the growth and success of Paycor over the years has been a driving factor in the company’s evolution as a leading HCM platform,” said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor. “She has a proven track record of driving demand generation with prospects and partners and team leadership to excel in this new role. I look forward to working alongside Tiffany to take Paycor’s vision of powering people and performance to new heights.”

Outside of her role in marketing, Sieve is a co-founder of Paycor’s Women’s Inspiration Network employee resource group and serves on the boards of the Cincinnati American Heart Association and Adopt-A-Class.

“I am honored to have spent the past 10 years at Paycor, working with a talented team that achieved tremendous growth and embodies our mission of empowering leaders,” said Sieve. “As Chief Marketing Officer, I am eager to elevate and expand our marketing strategies, ensuring we build a strong brand presence and deliver exceptional value to our customers to drive long-term growth for Paycor.”

For more information on Paycor’s leadership team, please visit www.paycor.com/leadership.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Media Relations:

Madeleine Dudas

513-273-7298

PR@paycor.com

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.