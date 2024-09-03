Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2024-2033

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.17 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.08 billion in 2023 to $4.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, orthopedic injuries, rehabilitation and physical therapy, lifestyle and fitness trends.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, value-based healthcare, personalized medicine. Major trends in the forecast period include smart orthopedic braces, 3d printing, lightweight and breathable materials, tele-rehabilitation and remote monitoring.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2406&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market

The rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the orthopedic braces, support devices, and equipment market going forward. Orthopedic diseases, also known as musculoskeletal disorders or conditions, are a group of medical conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases drives a higher demand for orthopedic braces, supports, and assistive devices as individuals seek solutions to manage pain, aid mobility, and enhance recovery, thereby stimulating the market for orthopedic products and accessories.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-braces-and-support-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market include DJO Global, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Breg Inc., Ossur Hf, DeRoyal Industries Inc., BSN medical GmbH.

Major companies operating in the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market are developing innovative products, such as spine bracing products, to enhance care for patients with spinal injuries. Spine bracing products are medical devices designed to provide support, stability, and immobilization to the spine, particularly in cases of injury, deformity, or during the post-operative recovery period.

Segments:

1) By Type: Lower extremity braces, Upper extremity braces, Back and hip braces, Other braces

2) By Product: Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports, Hinged Braces and Supports, Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

3) By End User: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in global orthopedic devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in global orthopedic devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment are primarily used in injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, post-operative care, and osteoarthritic care.

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market size, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market drivers and trends, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market major players, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment competitors' revenues, orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market positioning, and orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-prosthetics-global-market-report

Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-accessories-global-market-report

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-biomaterials-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.