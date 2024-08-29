Interpublic Group to Present at the BofA Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the BofA Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern time, as scheduled.

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





