Assistance available for schools, child care centers to ensure safe drinking water

Grant funding is now available to assist Iowa public schools and child care centers with testing and the reduction of lead in their drinking water.

Administered by the Iowa Department of Education, the Water Infrastructure Improvement in the Nation (WIIN) grant is a voluntary funding opportunity that covers costs for lead tests, training and educational resources on lead exposure. Schools and child care centers that are found to have lead levels in their drinking water above the state and federal limits can also receive funding assistance for remediation.

Priority consideration will be provided for public schools and child care centers that serve children under the age of 6, were built before 1985 and have 50 percent or more students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Any public school or child care center outside of these parameters can apply on a first-come, first-served basis. In-home child care providers are not eligible for the grant program.

Funding for the WIIN grant was awarded to the Department by the Environmental Protection Agency and promotes a whole-child approach to supporting healthy and safe learning environments. The Department’s efforts are supported through partnership with the State Hygienic Laboratory, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Exposure to lead can damage developing brains and nervous systems in children, especially under the age of 6. Lead in water can be caused by local leaching in pipes, lead solder on indoor plumbing and from brass faucets and fixtures. Lead may also be found in other sources that may pose risks, including contaminated paint, soil, toys, spices and second-hand exposures.

Applications for the WIIN grant opportunity are being accepted on a rolling basis while funding is available.

Additional information, including how to apply, can be found on the Department’s website. Specific inquiries can be directed to Lyn Jenkins, education program consultant, at lyn.jenkins@iowa.gov.

For more information on lead in children, visit the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services’ Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.