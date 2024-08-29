89bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:



Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 12:45 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM ET

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is in Phase 3 studies for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Annie Chang

89bio, Inc.

investors@89bio.com



PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

sseapy@realchemistry.com

