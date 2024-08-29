Accredited Solutions Welcomes Ben Farzam as CEO of New Telco/Fintech Division, Driving Forward Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Plan

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Farzam as the CEO of its new telco/fintech division. This strategic hiring aligns with the Company's ambitious 5-year plan to achieve $750 million in annual revenue.

Ben Farzam brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, with a proven track record of building and scaling communication networks globally. As the Founder and CEO of Callvox since 2008, Ben led the company to over $100M in annual sales at its peak. His expertise in strategic planning, operational efficiency, and disruptive technologies, particularly in emerging markets, makes him an invaluable addition to Accredited Solutions.

Farzam has held key executive roles at Deltathree and Mediaring, where he demonstrated his ability to drive growth, execute successful turnarounds, and scale businesses rapidly. His educational background includes a JD from Georgetown University and a BS from UC Berkeley, equipping him with the skills to assess complex situations and implement effective solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben Farzam as the CEO of our telco/fintech division," said Mr. Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc. "His extensive experience and visionary leadership are pivotal in achieving our 5-year plan. We believe Ben’s appointment is key to unlocking the next phase of transformative growth for Accredited Solutions, particularly as we leverage technology to drive inclusive expansion and add significant value to our shareholders."

As part of its growth strategy, Accredited Solutions will focus on acquiring profitable companies within the telco and fintech sectors while optimizing operations through synergistic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. The plan outlines detailed objectives for the first year, with an emphasis on key acquisitions and integration milestones to build a robust foundation for future success.

Accredited Solutions will continue to provide updates as the plan progresses and milestones are achieved.

Relevant Links: https://www.diamondcreekwater.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Accredited Solutions, Inc. Contact: info@diamondcreekwater.com

Follow Us on: X (Twitter): @asii_Inc

Source: Accredited Solutions, Inc. https://www.diamondcreekwater.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.