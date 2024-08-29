Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,765 in the last 365 days.

Avalyn to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September.

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format:
Date:
Location:
Participants:
 Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Craig Conoscenti, SVP, Clinical Development
   
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Format:
Date:
Location:
Participants:
 Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York, NY
Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard M. Lazarus, CMO
   
Stifel 2024 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit
Format:
Date: 
Location:
Participants:
 Fireside Chat
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Virtual
Lyn Baranowski, CEO
   

About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Alex Straus
THRUST Strategic Communications
alex@thrustsc.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Avalyn to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more