Guardforce AI to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10th

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9th – 11th, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, is scheduled to present at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 10th. The presentation will be webcast live and available at https://journey.ct.events/view/21b7090a-c80a-4260-8718-a8d50b1394b9 as well as on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events/ .

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact gfai@crescendo-ir.com .

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing upon 42 years’ operational experience, established premiere long-term customer base, and sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com ,Twitter: @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: gfai@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020



Guardforce AI Corporate Communications:

Hu Yu

Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com



