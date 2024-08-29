BridgeBio to Present Additional Analyses from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Trial of Acoramidis in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at the ESC Congress 2024 and the HFSA Annual Meeting 2024
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that additional data on clinical outcomes from ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM, will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2024, taking place in London, United Kingdom on August 30 – September 2, 2024 and the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2024, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on September 27 - 30, 2024.
ESC Moderated Poster details:
Increase in Serum TTR Levels Observed with Acoramidis Treatment in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights From ATTRibute-CM and Its Open-Label Extension
Session Title: Cardiac amyloidosis: diagnosis and outcomes
Presenter: Dr. Mathew S. Maurer, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, United States of America
Date/time: Friday, August 30 at 10:00 am ET
Location: Station 10 - Research Gateway
HFSA Oral Presentation details:
Acoramidis Improves Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A Post Hoc Recurrent Event Analysis of ATTRibute-CM
Session Title: Oral Abstract Sessions
Presenter: Dr. Daniel P. Judge, Medical University of South Carolina, United States of America and Co-Chair of the ATTRibute-CM Steering Committee
Date/time: Saturday, September 28 at 4:36 pm ET
Location: Oral Abstract Stage | Exhibit Hall
The presentations will be available following the sessions on the Presentations page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com.
