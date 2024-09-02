Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.63 billion in 2023 to $17.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of arrhythmias, technological advancements, aging population, chronic disease management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, technological innovations, telehealth integration, global access to healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market

The rise in the geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market going forward. The geriatric population refers to people aged 65 and over. With the increase in geriatric population, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases also rises, leading to an increased demand for CRM devices. These devices can help manage heart rhythm disorders, such as arrhythmias, and improve the quality of life for older adults.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Biotronik SE & Co KG, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Major companies operating in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as, single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker to manage heart rhythm disorders and improve patient outcomes, The leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart's right ventricle via a minimally invasive procedure, eliminating the need for cardiac leads.

Segments:

1) By Product: Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

2) By Application: Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Physicians Clinics

Subsegment: CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P), Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator, Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment are used to manage the heart rate or rhythm by generating electrical impulses or shocks in order to get the heart back to its normal functions. CRM devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market size, cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market drivers and trends, cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market major players, cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment competitors' revenues, cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market positioning, and cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

