POET Streamlines its Global Engineering Organization in Response to AI Market Demand

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™, Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and light sources for the data center, tele-communication and artificial intelligence markets, today announced a reorganization of its engineering team to streamline design, component engineering and New Product Introduction (NPI) activities globally, in response to active customer demand for 800G and higher products directed at the AI systems and hyperscale data center markets.



While the major AI network and systems companies are located in North America and China, almost all module makers, including the Company’s current customers for optical engines, are located in China, Taiwan and other Asia Pacific countries. To better serve these and other customers, POET has established a Global Engineering Organization based in Singapore, which will be led by Dr. Mo Jinyu, Senior Vice President, with the New Product Introduction (NPI) and component engineering teams reporting to her. NPI is responsible for taking optical engine and module products from prototype design to initial manufacturing, coordinating with the product design and production teams along the way. All of these functions benefit from tight integration and geographic proximity. Critical product design and architecture, key customer relationships, global marketing & sales, and intellectual property management all continue to remain centered in Silicon Valley California, while the Company’s finance, investor relations and other administrative functions are managed from its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

As a result of this reorganization, the functions of engineering design and manufacturing interface, previously managed by POET’s Allentown, PA organization will be transferred to POET’s Shenzhen operation, with other functions being transferred to Singapore. Compared to its annualized spend at the beginning of the year, the annual savings realized from the closing of Allentown on or before March 31, 2025, will be between US$1.8 million and $2 million annually, with one-time costs estimated at approximately US$250 thousand.

“Now that the Company has a strong balance sheet, we can confidently plan for our future, by streamlining the organization with a laser focus on securing design wins, delivering products and taking volume production orders from customers,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of POET. “We fully expect that the partnerships and customers that we have announced over the past few months will mature into module designs that will qualify with end users and convert to optical engine revenue later this year and into 2025, with ultra-high growth in the years to follow.”

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical modules, optical engines and light source products to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET’s photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET’s Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges in 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, self-contained “Edge” computing applications and sensing applications, such as LIDAR systems for autonomous vehicles. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com .

