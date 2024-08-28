Dominican Republic National Pleads Guilty for His Role in a Human Smuggling Event that Resulted in a Child’s Death

A national of the Dominican Republic pleaded guilty yesterday to his involvement in a deadly human smuggling conspiracy in Puerto Rico.

Alcibades De Paz, 34, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of bringing certain aliens into the United States, resulting in death.

According to court documents, the defendant was identified as one of the captains of a vessel illegally carrying individuals, including a three-year-old child, from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. The defendant admitted to operating the vessel during the human smuggling venture. While the co-conspirators were evading Puerto Rican law enforcement attempting to intercept the vessel safely, the vessel stopped functioning; De Paz admitted that he aided in starting the engine and throttling the boat’s engine towards the Puerto Rican shoreline. The vessel capsized as it reached the shoreline, leading to the child’s death.

“While smuggling migrants by boat to the United States, Alcibades De Paz attempted to evade law enforcement and sped toward the beach — a decision that resulted in the death of a three-year-old child after the vessel capsized,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This tragedy demonstrates human smugglers’ callous disregard for human life. The Criminal Division is committed to combating human smugglers who prey upon vulnerable migrants.”

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. De Paz faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Puerto Rico investigated this case, with assistance from Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD)’s Joint Forces of Rapid Action (FURA) and U.S. Border Patrol, Ramey Sector.

Trial Attorney Marie Zisa of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Emelina M. Agrait-Barreto for the District of Puerto Rico are prosecuting the case.

The investigation is being conducted under the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force (ECT) program, a joint partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and HSI. The ECT program focuses on human smuggling networks that may present particular national security or public safety risks or present grave humanitarian concerns. ECT has dedicated investigative, intelligence, and prosecutorial resources. ECT coordinates and receives assistance from other U.S. government agencies and foreign law enforcement authorities.