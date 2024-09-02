Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transmucosal drug delivery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.16 billion in 2023 to $50.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the need for rapid relief from angina, the effectiveness of sublingual delivery for quick absorption into the bloodstream, the desire to bypass gastrointestinal degradation, the development of buccal tablets, and the need for non-invasive delivery of peptides and proteins.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The transmucosal drug delivery devices market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $71.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the development of smart drug delivery systems, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing focus on personalized medicine, the aging population with higher medication needs, and increased awareness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16812&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Market

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the transmucosal drug delivery devices market going forward. A chronic disease refers to a long-lasting condition that typically progresses slowly and persists over time, often requiring ongoing medical management to control symptoms and prevent complications. Chronic diseases are rising as a result of, lifestyle factors, aging populations, environmental factors, healthcare system challenges, and urbanization. Transmucosal drug delivery devices are used in chronic diseases to provide controlled and efficient delivery of medications, ensuring sustained therapeutic levels for managing symptoms and improving patient adherence.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transmucosal-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the transmucosal drug delivery devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Major companies operating in transmucosal drug delivery devices are developing innovative smart platform, such as proprietary transdermal patch delivery platforms that enhance drug absorption and improve patient compliance and convenience. Proprietary transdermal patch delivery platforms refer to specialized technologies owned by companies for administering medications through the skin, ensuring controlled release, and enhanced therapeutic outcomes.

Segments:

1) By Type: Passive Transdermal Drug Delivery, Active Transdermal Drug Delivery

2) By Drug Type: Buccal Tablets, Oral Sprays, Sublingual Films And Wafers, Gels, Medicated Confectionery, Other Drug Types

3) By Indication: Pain Management, Addiction Treatment, Hormonal Therapies, Others Indications

4) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the transmucosal drug delivery devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the transmucosal drug delivery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Market Definition

Transmucosal drug delivery devices are medical devices designed to deliver drugs through the mucous membranes, such as those in the mouth, nose, or rectum, for rapid absorption into the bloodstream. These devices are used to administer medications that are poorly absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract or that require quick onset of action, such as pain relief or hormone therapy. Their purpose is to bypass the digestive system, providing a more direct and efficient route for drug delivery.

Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transmucosal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transmucosal drug delivery devices market size, transmucosal drug delivery devices market drivers and trends, transmucosal drug delivery devices market major players, transmucosal drug delivery devices competitors' revenues, transmucosal drug delivery devices market positioning, and transmucosal drug delivery devices market growth across geographies. The transmucosal drug delivery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drug Delivery Devices Market 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-market

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injectable-drug-delivery-devices-market

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drug-delivery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.