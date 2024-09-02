Global Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brain and neuroimaging devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $37.53 billion in 2023 to $39.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, the aging population, brain mapping, and connectivity research, and emerging markets growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The brain and neuroimaging devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory support, personalized medicine, targeted therapies, and value-based healthcare.

Growth Driver Of The Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market

The rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries is anticipated to propel the growth of brain and neuroimaging devices going forward. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to an injury or damage to the brain that occurs as a result of a sudden, external force or trauma that has effects on an individual's physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioural functioning. Brain and neuroimaging devices are used in the diagnosis, assessment, and management of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and help doctors identify any bleeding, fractures, or structural abnormalities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the brain and neuroimaging devices market include GE HealthCare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic Plc.

Major companies operating in the brain and neuroimaging device market are focusing on the development of technology with artificial intelligence (AI), such as Neuro Suite, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Neuro Suite with artificial intelligence is designed to provide comprehensive solutions as a brain and neuroimaging device for neurological disorders.

Segments:

1) By Imaging Type: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Electroencephalography (EEG), Magneto Encephalography (MEG), Other Imaging Types

2) By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Other Applications

3) By End-user: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the brain and neuroimaging devices market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global brain and neuroimaging devices market report. Africa. was the smallest region in the brain and neuroimaging devices market. The regions covered in the brain and neuroimaging devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Market Definition

Brain and neuroimaging devices are medical devices used to capture the structure, function, or pharmacology of the brain and locate areas affected by neurological disorders.

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on brain and neuroimaging devices market size, brain and neuroimaging devices market drivers and trends, brain and neuroimaging devices market major players, brain and neuroimaging devices competitors' revenues, brain and neuroimaging devices market positioning, and brain and neuroimaging devices market growth across geographies. The brain and neuroimaging devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

