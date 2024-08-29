Global Conductive Foam Market to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand in the Electronics Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The German conductive foam market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity. With the penetration of numerous industrial sectors, as well as increased use of semiconductor equipment in the manufacturing sector, demand for conductive foam is expected to rise over the assessment period.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conductive foam market is projected to experience steady growth over the next decade, with sales estimated to be worth USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and anticipated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2024 and 2034.



Rapid expansion of electronics industry and increasing penetration of consumer electronics is driving the conductive foam market. The widespread application of smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and other accessories is creating the significant demand for conductive foam. The sensitivity of internal components of electronic devices has become more prevalent for electrostatic damage due to the advanced and compact nature.

Electrostatic discharge in the devices can be dangerous and cause damage to the sensitive and delicate components which cannot be undone and lead to failures and malfunction of devices. As a result, conductive foam is employed to provide effective protection by dissipating static electricity and preventing its accumulation.

Conductive foam can create a controlled environment for electronics components during manufacturing, assembly, and storage which is crucial for maintaining the device integrity. The expansion of consumer electronics and advances in technology is boosting the conductive foam demand. The rising need for reliable electrostatic protective solutions in electronics industry is accelerating the conductive foam market.

The continuous innovation in electronics industry is continue to grow the demand for high quality conductive foam solutions to meet the evolving specifications and performance standards. The conductive foam plays an essential role in ensuring the durability and functionality of electronics in global market.

Advancements in Material Science Expand Conductive Foam Applications

Rapid developments and innovations in material science have significantly improved the functionality, performance, and cost-effectiveness of conductive foam. This has made conductive foam an attractive option for a wide range of applications.

Companies and researchers across the world are working on developing new conductive materials like, metal coating, polymers, composite materials, etc. for improving conductivity, durability, and resistance to environmental factors including temperature fluctuations, and moisture. Innovations like this provide improved protection ability, in applications like electrostatic discharge, and electromagnetic interference shielding, along with extending longevity and reliability.

Innovations in manufacturing technologies have created a streamlined production process with a reduction in waste and production costs while maintaining the quality of large-volume production. The improved properties and production methods of conductive foam have expanded the applications to diverse sectors rather than only traditional usage.

Key Takeaways from Global Conductive Foam Market

Polyurethane (PU) conductive foam is expected to capture a prominent market share in 2034. The same is expected to experience a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of properties like durability, flexibility, and superconductivity which are essential in ESD and EMI protection. Polyurethane foam is lightweight and cost effective making it more preferred by the manufacturer and end user.

EMI shielding application of conductive foam is anticipated to lead the global market and continue to expand in assessment years. The growing need for safeguarding the electronic components from EMI is pushing the growth. The advancements in the electronics industry have made them vulnerable to EMI causing malfunctions. The increasing need for EMI shielding in electronic devices for proper functioning is solidifying its position in the conductive foam industry.

Electronics and electrical are the primary consumers of conductive foam and one of the leading end-use industries in the conductive foam market. The growth in consumer electronics is increasing the use of conductive foam in the protection of components during manufacturing, shipping, and use. The increasing need for EMI shielding and high demand for ESD protection are supplementing the market.

North America and Europe are at the forefront of market share in the conductive foam industry. South Asia Pacific, MEA, and East Asia have many emerging countries that are showcasing a prominent growth rate in the region during the assessment period.

“The rising volume of electronics manufacturing driving the conductive foam demand for safeguarding the components and managing ESD. The increasing shift towards sustainability and reduced environmental footprint has led to the development of eco-friendly conductive foam solutions.”- Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Outline of Important Trends Shaping the Conductive Foam Market

Growing Adoption in Aerospace and Defense

Conductive foam is being increasingly used in aerospace and defense due to the significant demand for electromagnetic interference shielding and electrostatic discharge protection. The growing need for high-performance materials for protecting delicate and sensitive electronic form electromagnetic interference and static discharge maintaining the operational efficiency at different conditions like temperature fluctuations, vibrations, etc.

Conductive foam is suitable for aerospace and defense applications because of its lightweight and reliable protection. Conductive foam is flexible which allows it to be molded in complex shapes and sizes. This ability makes it ideal for communication systems, radar, and aviation. The continuous innovation and increasing investment in aerospace and defense have pushed the high performance and robust demand for conductive foam.





Global Conductive Foam Market Landscape

Parker Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, Laird Performance Materials, Holland Shielding Systems BV, Zotefoams plc, Tech Etch, Inc., Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Rogers Corporation, KGS Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., HEICO Corporation, EMEI Group, Kemtron Ltd., are some of the prominent players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 10–20% of the overall conductive foam market.

Global Conductive Foam Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for conductive foam, analysing historical demand from 2019–2023 and forecast statistics for 2024–2034.

The study reveals market growth projections on material (polyurethane (PU), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others (silicon, etc.)), product type (EMI shielding, cushioning, gasketing, grounding, and others (soundproofing, heat dissipation, etc.).), and end use (electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defence, medical devices, and others industrial) across seven regions.

Key Segments of Conductive Foam Industry

By Material:

Conductive foam industry is segregated into polyurethane (PU), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others (silicon, etc.).

By Application:

Conductive foam industry is segregated into EMI shielding, cushioning, gasketing, grounding, and others (soundproofing, heat dissipation, etc.).

By End-Use:

The industry is classified by electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defence, medical devices, and others industrial.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Der globale Markt für leitfähigen Schaum wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stetig wachsen. Der Umsatz wird auf 1,6 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 geschätzt und soll bis 2034 2,1 Milliarden USD erreichen. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 3,2 % wächst.

Die schnelle Expansion der Elektronikindustrie und die zunehmende Verbreitung der Unterhaltungselektronik treiben den Markt für leitfähigen Schaum an. Die weit verbreitete Verwendung von Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Wearables und anderen Zubehörteilen führt zu einer erheblichen Nachfrage nach leitfähigem Schaum. Die Empfindlichkeit der internen Komponenten elektronischer Geräte gegenüber elektrostatischen Schäden ist aufgrund ihrer fortschrittlichen und kompakten Bauweise häufiger geworden.

Elektrostatische Entladungen in den Geräten können gefährlich sein und Schäden an den empfindlichen und empfindlichen Komponenten verursachen, die nicht rückgängig gemacht werden können und zu Ausfällen und Fehlfunktionen der Geräte führen. Daher wird leitfähiger Schaum eingesetzt, um einen wirksamen Schutz zu bieten, indem er statische Elektrizität ableitet und ihre Ansammlung verhindert.

Leitfähiger Schaum kann während der Herstellung, Montage und Lagerung eine kontrollierte Umgebung für elektronische Komponenten schaffen, die für die Aufrechterhaltung der Geräteintegrität von entscheidender Bedeutung ist. Die Verbreitung der Unterhaltungselektronik und technologische Fortschritte steigern die Nachfrage nach leitfähigem Schaum. Der steigende Bedarf an zuverlässigen elektrostatischen Schutzlösungen in der Elektronikindustrie beschleunigt den Markt für leitfähigen Schaum.

Die kontinuierliche Innovation in der Elektronikindustrie lässt die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen leitfähigen Schaumlösungen, die den sich entwickelnden Spezifikationen und Leistungsstandards entsprechen, weiter wachsen. Der leitfähige Schaum spielt eine wesentliche Rolle bei der Gewährleistung der Haltbarkeit und Funktionalität von Elektronik auf dem Weltmarkt.

Fortschritte in der Materialwissenschaft erweitern die Anwendungen für leitfähigen Schaum

Schnelle Entwicklungen und Innovationen in der Materialwissenschaft haben die Funktionalität, Leistung und Kosteneffizienz von leitfähigem Schaum deutlich verbessert. Dies hat leitfähigen Schaum zu einer attraktiven Option für eine breite Palette von Anwendungen gemacht.

Unternehmen und Forscher auf der ganzen Welt arbeiten an der Entwicklung neuer leitfähiger Materialien wie Metallbeschichtungen, Polymeren, Verbundwerkstoffen usw. zur Verbesserung der Leitfähigkeit, Haltbarkeit und Beständigkeit gegen Umweltfaktoren wie Temperaturschwankungen und Feuchtigkeit. Innovationen wie diese bieten eine verbesserte Schutzfähigkeit bei Anwendungen wie elektrostatischer Entladung und Abschirmung elektromagnetischer Störungen und verlängern gleichzeitig die Lebensdauer und Zuverlässigkeit.

Innovationen in der Fertigungstechnologie haben einen rationalisierten Produktionsprozess mit einer Reduzierung von Abfall und Produktionskosten geschaffen, während die Qualität der Großserienproduktion erhalten bleibt. Die verbesserten Eigenschaften und Produktionsmethoden von leitfähigem Schaum haben die Anwendungsmöglichkeiten auf verschiedene Sektoren ausgeweitet und beschränken sich nicht nur auf die traditionelle Nutzung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem globalen Markt für leitfähigen Schaum

• Leitfähiger Polyurethanschaum (PU) wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2034 einen bedeutenden Marktanteil erobern. Es wird erwartet, dass dieser Schaum im Prognosezeitraum eine moderate CAGR erfährt. Dies liegt an Eigenschaften wie Haltbarkeit, Flexibilität und Supraleitung, die für den ESD- und EMI-Schutz unerlässlich sind. Polyurethanschaum ist leicht und kostengünstig, was ihn bei Herstellern und Endverbrauchern beliebter macht.

• Die EMI-Abschirmung von leitfähigem Schaum wird voraussichtlich den globalen Markt anführen und in den nächsten Jahren weiter wachsen. Der wachsende Bedarf an Schutz der elektronischen Komponenten vor EMI treibt das Wachstum voran. Die Fortschritte in der Elektronikindustrie haben sie anfällig für EMI gemacht, die Fehlfunktionen verursachen. Der zunehmende Bedarf an EMI-Abschirmung in elektronischen Geräten für eine ordnungsgemäße Funktion festigt seine Position in der leitfähigen Schaumindustrie.

• Die Elektronik- und Elektroindustrie ist der Hauptverbraucher von leitfähigem Schaum und eine der führenden Endverbraucherbranchen auf dem Markt für leitfähigen Schaum. Das Wachstum in der Unterhaltungselektronik führt zu einer zunehmenden Verwendung von leitfähigem Schaum zum Schutz von Komponenten während der Herstellung, des Versands und der Verwendung. Der zunehmende Bedarf an EMI-Abschirmung und die hohe Nachfrage nach ESD-Schutz ergänzen den Markt.

• Nordamerika und Europa sind die führenden Marktanteile in der Branche für leitfähigen Schaum. In Südasien-Pazifik, MEA und Ostasien gibt es viele Schwellenländer, die im Bewertungszeitraum eine herausragende Wachstumsrate in der Region aufweisen.

„Das steigende Volumen der Elektronikfertigung treibt die Nachfrage nach leitfähigem Schaum zum Schutz der Komponenten und zur Handhabung elektrostatischer Entladungen an. Der zunehmende Trend hin zu Nachhaltigkeit und reduziertem ökologischen Fußabdruck hat zur Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Lösungen mit leitfähigem Schaum geführt“, sagt Ismail Sutaria, leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Überblick über wichtige Trends, die den Markt für leitfähigen Schaum prägen

Wachsende Anwendung in der Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung

Leitfähiger Schaum wird aufgrund der großen Nachfrage nach Abschirmung gegen elektromagnetische Störungen und Schutz vor elektrostatischer Entladung zunehmend in der Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung eingesetzt. Der wachsende Bedarf an Hochleistungsmaterialien zum Schutz empfindlicher und sensibler Elektronik vor elektromagnetischen Störungen und statischer Entladung sorgt für die Aufrechterhaltung der Betriebseffizienz unter verschiedenen Bedingungen wie Temperaturschwankungen, Vibrationen usw.

Leitfähiger Schaum eignet sich aufgrund seines geringen Gewichts und seines zuverlässigen Schutzes für Luft- und Raumfahrt- und Verteidigungsanwendungen. Leitfähiger Schaum ist flexibel, wodurch er in komplexe Formen und Größen gebracht werden kann. Diese Fähigkeit macht ihn ideal für Kommunikationssysteme, Radar und die Luftfahrt. Die kontinuierliche Innovation und die zunehmenden Investitionen in die Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung haben die hohe Leistung und die robuste Nachfrage nach leitfähigem Schaum vorangetrieben. Globale Marktlandschaft für leitfähigen Schaum

Parker Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, Laird Performance Materials, Holland Shielding Systems BV, Zotefoams plc, Tech Etch, Inc., Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Rogers Corporation, KGS Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., HEICO Corporation, EMEI Group, Kemtron Ltd. sind einige der führenden Akteure auf dem Markt. Die Tier-1-Akteure auf dem Markt halten 10–20 % des gesamten Marktes für leitfähigen Schaum.

Globaler Marktbericht für leitfähigen Schaum

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Bericht eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für leitfähigen Schaum, analysiert die historische Nachfrage von 2019–2023 und prognostizierte Statistiken für 2024–2034.

Die Studie zeigt Marktwachstumsprognosen für Material (Polyurethan (PU), Polyethylen (PE), Polyvinylchlorid (PVC) und andere (Silikon usw.)), Produkttyp (EMI-Abschirmung, Polsterung, Dichtung, Erdung und andere (Schalldämmung, Wärmeableitung usw.)) und Endverbrauch (Elektrik und Elektronik, Automobil, Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung, medizinische Geräte und andere Industriezweige) in sieben Regionen.

Wichtige Segmente der Industrie für leitfähigen Schaum

Nach Material:

Die Industrie für leitfähigen Schaum ist unterteilt in Polyurethan (PU), Polyethylen (PE), Polyvinylchlorid (PVC) und andere (Silikon usw.).

Nach Anwendung:

Die Industrie für leitfähigen Schaum ist unterteilt in EMI-Abschirmung, Polsterung, Dichtung, Erdung und andere (Schalldämmung, Wärmeableitung usw.).

Nach Endverbrauch:

Die Industrie ist unterteilt in Elektrik und Elektronik, Automobil, Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung, medizinische Geräte und andere Industriezweige.

Nach Region:

Der Bericht behandelt wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Südasien und Pazifik, Ostasien sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika (MEA).

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

