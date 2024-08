Global Baby Drinks Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Infant Nutrition

Baby Drinks Market

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, fueled by increasing awareness of early childhood nutrition.

Parents are increasingly prioritizing health-focused beverages for their infants, driving substantial market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œBaby Drinks Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022โ€“2031โ€ the global baby drinks market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value.

๐Ÿ“๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2333

The Baby Drinks Market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages specifically formulated for infants and toddlers. Baby drinks are designed to provide essential nutrients and hydration to infants and young children, supporting their growth and development during the crucial early stages of life.

The baby drinks market encompasses a wide range of products, including infant formula, toddler milk, fruit juices, flavored water, and other beverages tailored to the nutritional needs of babies and young children. These drinks often contain key nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals, formulated to mimic the composition of breast milk or to provide supplementary nutrition as children transition to solid foods.

Several factors drive the growth of the baby drinks market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing global birth rate, particularly in emerging economies, which leads to a growing population of infants and young children requiring nutritionally adequate beverages. Additionally, rising awareness among parents about the importance of early childhood nutrition and the benefits of fortified and functional beverages for infant health contributes to market growth.

The baby drinks market is segmented based on various factors, including product type, distribution channel, packaging, and geography. Product types in the market include infant formula, follow-on formula, toddler milk, fruit juices, flavored water, and other specialty drinks. These products may be available in various forms, including ready-to-drink bottles, powdered formulas, and concentrated liquids.

Distribution channels for baby drinks include supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online retail platforms, and specialty baby stores. Packaging formats range from individual serving sizes to bulk containers, with options for single-use bottles, cartons, pouches, and multi-packs designed for convenience and portability.

๐Ÿ“๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market/purchase-options

Geographically, the baby drinks market spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have unique preferences, regulations, and cultural factors influencing the demand for baby drinks and the types of products available in the market.

The baby drinks market is expected to continue growing as parents increasingly prioritize the health and well-being of their infants and young children. Factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the availability of convenient and affordable baby drink options are expected to drive further growth and innovation in the market.

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

๐Ÿ“๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž :

โฆ Abbott Laboratories

โฆ Arla Foods amba

โฆ Danone S.A.

โฆ HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG

โฆ NESTLE S.A.

โฆ The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

โฆ Mead Johnson & Company LLC

โฆ The Kraft Heinz Company

โฆ BOBBIE

โฆ Holle Baby Food AG

The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

ยปยป ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ

๐Ÿ’กEgg Powder Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market-A11036

๐Ÿ’กFarro Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market-A13879

๐Ÿ’กMushroom Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market

๐Ÿ’กTextured Vegetable Protein Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-vegetable-protein-market-A11155

๐Ÿ’กIOT in Agriculture Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market

๐Ÿ“๐„๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2333

๐Ÿ“ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

๐Ÿ“ž๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (toll-free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.