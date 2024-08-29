Call for Essays: “My Experience with Huangmei Opera” -- The 10th China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival launches a themed essay contest

ANQING, China, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Anhui Provincial People's Government, will be held in Anqing City, Anhui Province from late September to October 8, 2024.



Huangmei Opera, one of China’s five major traditional operas, has undergone over 200 years of inheritance and innovation, growing ever more cherished and revered with time. The China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival, first held in 1992, has been celebrated for 32 years, continually bringing joy and cultural enrichment to the public.

To further enrich the festival, highlight the theme of “Advancing with the Times, Uniting with the People,” and embody the spirit of “A Grand Artistic Event for All,” the Anhui Branch of Xinhua News Agency’s News and Information Center will join hands with the Organizing Committee Office of the 10th China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival to launch a themed essay contest titled “My Experience with Huangmei Opera.” The contest warmly invites literature enthusiasts, Huangmei Opera fans, and people from all walks of life to share wonderful stories of Huangmei Opera and help envision a bright future of artistic prosperity for Huangmei Opera.

Following is the Call for Submission:

I. Theme

“My Experience with Huangmei Opera”

II. Duration

Late August 2024 - Late September 2024

III. Essay Requirements

1. Focus on the Event Theme: Submitted essays should center around the theme “My Experience with Huangmei Opera,” while embracing an open and diverse perspective. You are invited to share your touching stories, memorable moments, or heartfelt reflections related to Huangmei Opera. We also welcome your insights and thoughts on the prosperity and development of Huangmei Opera. There are no restrictions on the form of writing, but submissions should not exceed 5,000 words.

2. Originality: All submissions must be original and unpublished. Plagiarism or the use of previously published work will result in disqualification immediately on discovery.

3. Submission Method and Deadline: Please submit your essay in electronic format (Word document) along with the author’s basic information (name, contact details, and mailing address). The email should be sent to the designated email address before the deadline which is September 30, 2024, with the subject line “My Experience with Huangmei Opera Submission + Author’s Name.”

4. Awards: The contest will select winners for first, second, and third prizes, as well as excellence awards. The results will be announced on the Xinhua News Agency’s app, the official website of the 10th China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival, and other platforms. Outstanding works will be published in related Xinhua News Agency publications. Winners will receive honorary certificates and exquisite prizes from the organizers and will be invited to participate in events related to the 10th China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival.

The organizers reserve the right to display and promote submitted essays on relevant platforms and media. The final interpretation of this contest rests with the Organizing Committee Office of the 10th China (Anqing) Huangmei Opera Art Festival.

Submission Email: wyhmx2024@163.com.

Contact person: Wu Hao

Tel: 86-556-5346628

Mobile: 86-17755631199

Contact person: Cao Tao

Tel: 86-551-63699092

Mobile: 86-18956086888

