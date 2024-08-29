PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2024 Tolentino: final push to amend 'Doble Plaka' Law underway "The final push to amend the burdensome and discriminatory provisions of the 'Doble Plaka' Law is underway." Thus assured Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, as he and 1-Rider Party-List Representative Bonifacio Bosita agreed to work together to ease the burden for millions of motorcycle riders in the country in the remaining sessions of the 19th Congress. On the radio program, Usapang Tol, Bosita thanked Tolentino for shepherding the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2555, which will amend Republic Act (RA) 11235, or the Doble Plaka Law. The Senate unanimously approved the measure which was sponsored by Tolentino on third and final reading last July 29. "We thank you for spearheading the passage of the amendments to the Doble Plaka Law. Because when you read it, the law seems to assume that motorcycle riders are up to no good, which is not true," Bosita told the senator. In response, Tolentino thanked Bosita and gave the latter his commitment to advance their common objective to remove unjust and discriminatory policies against millions of motorcycle riders. For his part, Bosita shared with the senator that the House counterpart of SBN 2555 has already hurdled the committee level, and will be calendared in plenary soon. "We will await its passage so that we can reconcile it with the Senate version at the bicameral level and be able to help our riders," Tolentino remarked. Earlier this week, the senator called out the Region 7 office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) over its plan to apprehend motorcycles using improvised license plates beginning September 1. The senator commented that he could not comprehend the logic of the directive, when the agency itself had yet to resolve its backlogs in the issuance of millions of license plates. Tolentino: pag-amyenda sa discriminatory provisions ng 'Doble Plaka' Law, umaabante "Tuloy ang pag-abante ng panukalang mag-aamyenda sa 'Doble Plaka' Law!" Ito ang siniguro ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, matapos silang magkasundo ni 1-Rider Party-List Representative Bonifacio Bosita para pagtulungang isulong ang kapakanan ng milyun-milyong motorcycle riders sa mga nalalabing sesyon ng 19th Congress. Sa programang Usapang Tol, pinasalamatan ni Bosita ang senador sa pamumuno nito sa pagpasa ng Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2555 na mag-aamyenda sa Republic Act (RA) 11235, o Doble Plaka Law. Sa botong 22-0 ay ipinasa ng Senado sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2555, na inisponsor ni Tolentino, noong Hulyo 29. "Maraming salamat sa inyong pagpasa sa panukalang mag-aamyenda sa Doble Plaka. Dahil kung babasahin mo yung batas, ay para bang napakasama ng motorcycle riders, na hindi naman totoo," ayon kay Bosita. Bilang tugon, pinasalamatan ni Tolentino si Bosita, at sinabing nakahanda syang tumulong para alisin ang mga di makatwirang polisiya na nag-didiskrimina laban sa milyun-milyong motorcycle riders. Samantala, ibinahagi ni Bosita na pumasa na sa committee level ang House counterpart ng SBN 2555, at nakatakda na rin itong ikalendaryo sa plenaryo. "Aantabayanan natin ang pagpasa nyan para mai-reconcile kaagad sa bersyon ng Senado sa bicameral level, nang makatulong naman tayo sa mga kababayan nating riders," ani Tolentino. Nauna rito ay pinuna ng senador ang plano ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 na hulihin ang mga motorsiklong gumagamit ng improvised licensed plates magmula Setyembre 1. Hindi umano maintindihan ni Tolentino ang lohika ng direktiba ng ahensya, gayung di pa naman nito nareresolba ang milyong backlogs nito sa pag-iisyu ng mga opisyal na plaka.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.