PHILIPPINES, August 29 - Press Release

August 29, 2024 EDCOM 2:Eight-week long learning recovery plan to begin this school year, to focus on math, reading, science - DepEd On August 29, 2024, the House Committee on Basic Education adopted House Resolution 1805, calling on the Department of Education (DepEd) to suspend its regular academic program in favor of an eight to twelve-week literacy and numeracy recovery initiative. DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Teaching Gina Gonong presented the department's plan, which includes a special science program alongside a targeted literacy and numeracy curriculum for 1.6 million learners from Grades 7-10. The initiative is set to begin in the first half of School Year 2024-2025 and aims to prepare students for the 2025 Programme for International Assessment, which will focus on Science. DepEd will be using the Revised Philippine Informal Reading Inventory and Rapid Math Assessment as pre-and post- assessment tools. Specialization mismatch in half of HS teachers A significant concern raised during the committee discussion was the adequacy of teacher training for the recovery program. ACT Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro questioned whether all teachers, regardless of their subject area specialization, would be expected to teach reading and math as part of the initiative. She emphasized the need for specialized training to ensure that teachers are equipped to handle these core competencies effectively. EDCOM 2 findings reveal that 62% of high school teachers in the Philippines are teaching subjects outside their college specializations. More than half of science teachers do not have a background in the subject. EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee highlighted this issue, asking, "How will DepEd implement the special science program for next year's PISA if more than half of our science teachers do not specialize in science?" The mismatch between teacher specialization and their assigned subjects has long been a concern. Despite efforts like the Department of Science and Technology's (DOST) Balik Scientist Program, which encourages math and science specialists to teach, many are assigned by DepEd to subjects outside their areas of expertise. "Sinasabi nila sa amin, bumabalik naman sila at willing sila magturo. Kaso pagdating sa DepEd, ibang subject area sila inaassign." Committee Chair Rep. Roman Romulo said. Solutions to procurement woes sought In addition to concerns about teacher training, the timely availability of learning materials for the learning recovery program was another key issue discussed. Muntinlupa Representative Jaime Fresnedi inquired about the status of DepEd's procurement process for the necessary resources. Usec. Gonong responded that for this program, DepEd has decentralized the procurement process, particularly for printing materials, to expedite delivery to schools. Historically, DepEd's procurement process took up to three years, but recent approaches have shortened this timeline to one year. With the newly approved title-based approach by the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB), DepEd aims to deliver learning materials within six months. "Following EDCOM's recommendation, we will be initiating a title-based approach, and forward to GPPB the textbooks that we will be needing. We will be meeting with publishers soon to ensure that books are ready for timely distribution," Gonong explained. Several committee members, including Rep. Maria Bernadette Escudero of Sorsogon's 1st District, supported the move toward decentralization, emphasizing that the availability of learning materials when classes start is more important than the length of the procurement process. DepEd is also scheduled to meet with publishers to ensure that books are ready for timely distribution, further emphasizing the department's commitment to improving the efficiency of learning material delivery. Further reiterating the purpose of the House Resolution, Basic Education and Culture Chairperson Representative Roman Romulo emphasized that the House Resolution is not intended for better PISA results but for quality education. "This is why the resolution asks for the suspension of the regular academic program. Because we have the National Learning Camps now, at ginawa n'yo rin yung Catch-Up Fridays, lahat yan, hindi talaga effective. Kaya ang sinasabi namin, itigil na muna natin. Let's put a halt to the regular programming." EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.