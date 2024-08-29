Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for July 2024

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors surged by 66.1% year-on-year to 188,000 in July 2024, with those from mainland China soaring by 68.9% to 171,000. In addition, international tour visitors increased by 30.5% to 13,000; those from the Republic of Korea (5,000) and India (2,000) leapt by 152.8% and 712.5% respectively.

In the first seven months of 2024, a total of 1,173,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, an uplift of 146.0% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China surged by 129.6% year-on-year to 1,036,000. International tour visitors jumped by 464.2% to 118,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (47,000) and India (15,000) rocketing by 917.1% and 1,664.0% respectively.

In July, 66,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 48.9% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 169.7% year-on-year to 32,000, with 29,000 of them going to mainland China. In the first seven months of this year, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 48.5% year-on-year to 322,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours soared by 106.3% to 112,000.

There were 144 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of July this year, an increase of 12 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms rose by 1.8% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms dipped by 1.0 percentage point year-on-year to 88.4% in July; the rates for 5-star (91.9%) and 4-star hotels (80.5%) dropped by 0.4 percentage points and 6.1 percentage points respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (86.6%) climbed by 5.6 percentage points.

In July, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 5.9% year-on-year to 1,227,000, corresponding to 98.0% of the July 2019 figure. International guests (76,000) rose by 24.7% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (24,000) recorded an uplift of 43.6%. The average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.6 nights, which represented an increase of 0.2 night when compared to July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 84.6%. Total number of guests grew by 15.8% year-on-year to 8,505,000, whereas their average length of stay remained unchanged at 1.7 nights.