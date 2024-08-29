The registration period for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac banknotes terminating tomorrow (30 August)

MACAU, August 29 - The online registration period for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) will end at 6:00pm tomorrow (August 30). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process before the mentioned deadline.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).