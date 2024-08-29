Yale Smart Indoor Camera by Yale and Dolmen Design Agency Wins Silver in A' Security Awards

Yale Smart Indoor Camera

Yale and Dolmen Design Agency's Innovative Smart Indoor Camera Recognized for Excellence in Security Product Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of security products design, has announced Yale and Dolmen Design Agency as a Silver Award winner for their exceptional work on the Yale Smart Indoor Camera in the Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the significance of the Yale Smart Indoor Camera within the security products industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative design.The Silver A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award holds great relevance for both the industry and potential customers. By aligning with current trends and needs within the security products sector, the Yale Smart Indoor Camera demonstrates its practical utility and innovative features. This recognition not only validates the design's adherence to industry standards but also highlights the tangible benefits it offers users, the industry, and other stakeholders in terms of functionality and advancement.The Yale Smart Indoor Camera stands out in the market due to its unique blend of simplicity, smart features, and discreet design. With its integrated cable management system, the camera ensures a clean, unobtrusive look when wall-mounted, complementing various home styles. The flexibly adjustable camera head maximizes the field of view, while built-in AI capabilities, such as human detection, enable smarter monitoring. These features, combined with the camera's ease of installation and integration with other Yale smart products, make it a compelling choice for home security.Winning the Silver A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award serves as a motivating force for Yale and Dolmen Design Agency to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in future projects. This recognition not only validates their design approach but also inspires further exploration and advancement within the security products industry. Yale Smart Indoor Camera was designed by the talented team at Dolmen Design and Innovation agency in collaboration with Yale.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Yale Smart Indoor Camera and its designers at:About YaleAt over 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure millions of homes and businesses worldwide with our innovative mechanical locks, alarms, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, and cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the Assa Abloy Group, the global leader in access solutions. We have expanded from being a leader in mechanical lock engineering to innovating connected smart locks and homes. Because we always make every effort to push the boundaries in a changing world. We were there for your grandparents (and probably theirs) and we'll be there for your children. Today, and every day to come.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry specialists, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning designs showcase technical prowess, originality, emotional impact, and the potential to improve everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the exceptional expertise and creativity of the awarded designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities in the security, safety, and surveillance fields. Participating in this competition allows entrants to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering designs that drive inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://securityproductsawards.com

