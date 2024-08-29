Tamausagi by Hisamichi Kasai Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Tamausagi

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Tamausagi, a bottled Japanese tea design by Hisamichi Kasai , as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Tamausagi's innovative design within the packaging industry and underscores its contribution to advancing design standards and practices.Tamausagi's award-winning design is particularly relevant to the current trends and needs within the packaging industry. The design's focus on enhancing the value of Japanese tea, which has traditionally been offered for free, aligns with the growing demand for premium and specialty beverages. Moreover, the design's emphasis on simplicity and aesthetic appeal reflects the increasing importance of packaging as a key differentiator in a competitive market.What sets Tamausagi apart is its unique combination of traditional Japanese aesthetics and modern design elements. The bottle's simple form, inspired by the wabi-sabi philosophy, is complemented by a striking rabbit symbol derived from the legendary tale of Uji's guardian god. The design's depiction of a moonlit night with thin clouds, representing the Gyokuro tea's cultivation method, adds a layer of depth and storytelling to the packaging. These distinctive features not only make Tamausagi visually appealing but also effectively communicate the product's premium quality and cultural significance.The Silver A' Design Award for Tamausagi is expected to have significant implications for Hisamichi Kasai and the brand's future projects. This recognition serves as a testament to the designer's skill and vision, and is likely to inspire further innovation and exploration in the field of packaging design. The award also provides a platform for Tamausagi to gain international exposure and attract new audiences, potentially influencing industry standards and trends in the process.Tamausagi was designed by a talented team of professionals, each contributing their expertise to the project's success. Art Director and Designer Hisamichi Kasai led the creative vision, while Producer Nobuyuki Muro and Planner Rina Yatsugaki played key roles in the design's development and execution. Photographer Yoshihiro Yamamoto captured the essence of Tamausagi through stunning visuals.Interested parties may learn more about Tamausagi and its award-winning design at:About Hisamichi KasaiBorn in Tokushima in 1982 and currently based in Osaka, Hisamichi Kasai is a talented designer with a diverse portfolio spanning CI, VI, packaging, web, architectural signage, and sales promotion tools. After working at an advertising agency, Kasai joined Shunbin Co., Ltd., a design consulting firm in Kyoto, in 2012. His work focuses on corporate and product branding design, striving to draw out the essential charm of clients and create designs that reflect their identity.About Shunbin inc.Shunbin Co., Ltd. is a design consulting firm specializing in branding and total planning for small and medium-sized enterprises. The company offers a wide range of services, including branding, product planning, packaging design, custom bottle design, web design, architecture, and business management consulting. Shunbin inc. tailors its offerings to meet the specific needs of each client, helping them effectively communicate their brand identity and values.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate excellence in innovation, functionality, and aesthetics within their respective categories. Recipients of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, consisting of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and technical excellence. By adhering to these stringent standards, the Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a significant contribution to the advancement of the packaging industry and serve as benchmarks for future innovations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from all countries. The competition's ultimate aim is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Through a blind peer-review process conducted by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award identifies and honors pioneering designs that drive inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingdesignawards.net

