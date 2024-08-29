ACTING PRIME MINISTER HON. BRADLEY TOVOSIA LEADS SUCCESSFUL PEACE SETTLEMENT AND RECONCILIATION IN TENARU

The Government of the Solomon Islands, under the leadership of Acting Prime Minister Hon. Bradley Tovosia, successfully brokered a peace settlement following a tragic incident in the Tenaru area. The killing, which occurred last week, involved individuals from the Weather Coast of Guadalcanal, Marau, and North Malaita, sparking tensions and retaliatory violence.

The Acting Prime Minister, demonstrating exemplary leadership and commitment to national unity, swiftly intervened to de-escalate the situation. Alongside Hon. Morris Toiraena, Member of Parliament for East Honiara, Speaker for Guadalcanal Assembly, Hon. Peter Aoraunisaka and Paramount Chief John Saketala. Hon. Tovosia engaged directly with the affected communities, ensuring that peace was restored and a pathway to reconciliation was established. Their combined efforts culminated in a final peace settlement on Monday, bringing relief and harmony to the involved families and communities.

In his address during the reconciliation ceremony, Acting Prime Minister Tovosia acknowledged the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) for their crucial role in maintaining law and order during the tense situation. He expressed his gratitude for their professionalism and generosity in hosting the reconciliation ceremony at the police station. The ceremony featured the exchange of traditional shell moneys from both Malaita and Guadalcanal, along with local foods, symbolizing the enduring importance of culture in resolving conflicts and maintaining peace.

“Cultural traditions continue to play a vital role in our society,” said Hon. Tovosia. “The exchange of shell money and local foods during the reconciliation ceremony is a powerful reminder of the strength and significance of our customs in the modern world. Culture is very important; we must not lose it. We must keep and respect it.”

The successful resolution of situation not only highlights Hon. Tovosia’s decisive leadership but also reflects the GNUT government’s dedication to maintaining peace and stability across the Solomon Islands. The Acting Prime Minister’s proactive approach in addressing the conflict aligns with the government’s overarching vision of a unified nation, working together for the common good.

Families from both sides have expressed their gratitude for the reconciliation process and are hopeful for lasting peace.

The GNUT government thru its members remain committed to supporting all communities as we move forward in peace and solidarity.

Acting PM Tovosia during the reconciliation