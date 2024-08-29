Smart Stadium Market Study, Trends, Segmentation, Detailed Analysis And Forecast by 2025

Smart Stadium Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart stadium market size was valued at $4,192.1 million in 2017, and the market forecast is projected to reach $ 22,101.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The building automation management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to more number of stadiums turning to connected technologies to improve the management of their buildings.

Increased focus on fan engagement and ongoing efforts to enhance their experience among the sports arenas, initiatives for energy-efficient buildings, and government regulations of public safety & security in stadium majorly drive the growth of the global smart stadium market size. However, the high initial investment costs, longer wait for ROI and security concerns associated with connected devices restrain the growth of the smart stadium industry. Recently, Amsterdam Innovation Arena collaborated with several partners to innovate its infrastructure for enhanced fan experience. They have collaborated with giant companies such as Microsoft, Philips Lighting, Huawei, along with the municipality of Amsterdam.

In addition, FIFA World Cup Russia used the MIFARE products of NXP Semiconductors N.V., one of the key players of smart stadium market to bring secure and contactless ticketing to the matches. Its chip less solution was embedded inside the match tickets aimed to provide fans with fast, safe, and hassle-free access to Russias spectacular World Cup stadiums. This NFC technology solutions were equipped with a smart RFID chip, commonly known as NXPs MIFARE Ultralight EV1 contactless IC, which features an authenticity check with the help of a special originality signature to prevent illicit trading and ticket fraud. As a result, the smart stadium ticketing solutions provided the FIFA World Cup organizers a transparent view of these grey markets. Similarly, AT&T provided stadiums with cutting-edge technology in Arlington, Texas. The company provided a digital interactive experience for fans by high-speed internet connectivity and kiosk solutions and signage.

In 2017, the global smart stadium market was dominated by Europe, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in sports league culture and increase ICT spending in sports infrastructure among developing countries in the region.

