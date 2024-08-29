Ramp C Lane Closure on US 22, to Begin on Thursday, August 29, 2024

Page Content US 22 eastbound exit ramp C, will be reduced to one lane from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024, for deck patching. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

