Ramp Closure on US 22, Veterans Memorial Bridge, to Begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The WV 2 northbound on ramp to US 22 westbound, will be closed on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to follow message boards, reduce speed, and follow detour route.
 
Alternate Route:  Use US 22 eastbound to Harmon Creek exit to US 22 westbound.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

