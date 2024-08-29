MPD Investigating Injury to Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding an injury to an officer this evening on I-295.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from our Robbery Suppression Unit were canvassing the area of the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, when they saw the suspect exit a suspicious vehicle. Officers attempted to make contact with the individual, but he fled.

Officers witnessed the individual run towards I-295 southbound and jump down from a retaining wall. Moments later, officers were able to see the individual place a firearm in a storm drain. The individual fled the area on the back of a motorcycle.

During the investigation, officers went to the storm drain in an attempt to recover the firearm. While one of the officers was attempting to retrieve the firearm as evidence, the gun discharged striking the officer. Other officers immediately began providing care and the officer was transported by the Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter to an area hospital.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: