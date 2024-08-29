STELLANTIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Stellantis N.V. - STLA

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 15, 2024 to July 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Stellantis and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2024, the Company announced its first half 2024 financial results, disclosing disappointing news, including “[n]et revenues of €85.0 billion, down 14% compared to H1 2023, primarily due to the decline in volume and mix; net profit of €5.6 billion, down 48% compared to H1 2023, primarily due to lower volume and mix, headwinds from foreign exchange and restructuring costs; adjusted operating income of €8.5 billion, down €5.7 billion compared to H1 2023, primarily due to decreases in North America.”

On this news, the price of Stellantis’ shares fell from a closing price of $19.60 per share on July 24, 2024 to $17.66 per share on July 26, 2024.

The case is Long v. Stellantis N.V., et al., No. 24-cv-06196.

About ClaimsFiler

Legal Disclaimer:

