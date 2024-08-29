DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 1, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between May 26, 2021, and May 16, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.



DXC investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-dxc/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 16, 2024, the Company announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year for 2024, disclosing that “the previous restructurings did not set a real, clean, solid, fully integrated baseline for profitable growth” and that the Company was undertaking a “real reset” from the “bottom up” requiring an additional $250 million on increased restructuring expenses.

On this news, the price of DXC shares fell $3.36 per share, or nearly 17%, from a closing price of $19.88 per share on May 16, 2024, to a closing price of $16.52 per share on May 17, 2024.

The case is Roofers’ Pension Fund v. DXC Technology Company, No. 24-cv-1351.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

