Increased safety for motorbike riders with new training

South Australian motorbike riders will have a safer start on the road with new training requirements for those wanting to obtain a licence, improving safety for all road users.

From 9 December 2024, riders applying for a motorbike learner’s permit or R-Date licence class will be required to undertake more extensive training as part of the Rider Safe program, the practical training component of the Motorbike Graduated Licensing Scheme.

The restructured Rider Safe program will better prepare riders with the skills and experience they need to use our roads safely, raising the bar for competency and expertise. Key changes include the introduction of on-road assessments which will complement the existing training. The current curriculum will also be expanded to have an increased focus on safety awareness, judgement and decision-making.

The current course, which is delivered by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport, involves two half day sessions where riders learn basic operating and manoeuvring skills. Once completed, riders are required to hold a learner’s permit for 12 months and pass a final advanced rider safety course before they can obtain an R-Date licence.

Under the reforms, novice riders will be required to attend and successfully pass double the training that is currently required. This includes a motorbike-specific hazard perception and rider knowledge course, two full-day practical courses, a pre-licence course and a licence assessment. The final on-road assessment will provide riders a set route to travel along while an instructor observes and assesses their ability to ride safely and effectively.

Learners will need to successfully complete all the assessments and hold a learner’s permit for 12 months before they can apply for an R-Date licence. This will allow them to ride a learner-approved motorbike.

The cost of obtaining a motorbike licence will increase from its current $811 to $1400, reflecting the additional training involved.

Training occurs at six locations across the state including St Agnes, Murray Bridge, Millicent, Barmera, Port Pirie and Whyalla. All novice riders across the state will be required to complete the online motorbike-specific hazard perception and rider knowledge tests.

The extended training will improve the skills of novice motorbike riders, helping to reduce the number of serious and fatal crashes. Sadly, eight motorbike riders have lost their lives on South Australian roads this year - 14 per cent of all lives lost on the state’s roads so far in 2024.

The State Government has committed almost $4 million over five years to deliver these reforms, which were designed in consultation with industry bodies, current trainers and by reviewing assessment requirements in other states and territories.



Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis



So far this year eight motorbike riders have lost their lives on South Australian roads, which equates to 14 per cent of all lives lost on the state’s roads. It’s clear motorbike riders are overrepresented in serious and fatal crashes and more needs to be done to improve training and equip them with the knowledge they need to navigate our roads safely.

The Rider Safe reforms will complement the existing training and include new on-road assessments as well as an online rider knowledge and hazard awareness course. These additions will have a strong focus on safety awareness, judgement and decision-making, improving the skills and attitudes of learner motorbike riders.

There has been a lot of stakeholder feedback on these reforms and I am hopeful that through this restructured program we can help drive down the rate of serious and fatal motorbike crashes on our roads.

I thank my parliamentary colleagues Connie Bonaros MLC and Dan Cregan MP who have advocated from the crossbench. I also want to pay particular tribute to Anne-marie Taplin, who lost her son Harry to a motorcycle accident in October 2020, and has campaigned since then for reforms in rider licensing, arguing for closer parity with car driver education. She has been involved in all RiderSafe reform consultation, with a special focus on novice and young riders.

Attributable to Anne-marie Taplin

I’m grateful that the State Government and DIT have introduced these vital reforms to regulations, especially to improve safety education for young or novice motorbike riders.

My hope is that lives will be saved, and other families will not experience the devastating impact of losing their child – or the impact of life-changing catastrophic injuries – because of road trauma.

Attributable to Connie Bonaros MLC

Our efforts in amending laws to provide for reforms as far back as 2020 were driven by the need to enhance safety for novice motorbike riders, knowing that without them, lives would be at risk. Seeing these improvements finally come to fruition is not just a victory - it's a vindication of our fight for safer roads.

The former Liberal government treated this issue like a hot potato, passing it around without taking responsibility – it was like an episode of Utopia! After years of waiting, we are relieved to see this Government stepping up.

The tireless advocacy of Anne-marie Taplin following the tragic loss of her son Harry has been nothing short of inspirational. Her efforts have been pivotal in rider reforms that will save lives and protect future generations of motorbike riders.

Attributable to Motor Trade Association SA/NT CEO Darrell Jacobs

Real world experience is fundamental to ensure new riders are ready when they begin on South Australian roads.

The Motor Trade Association SA/NT is pleased the State Government has supported industry calls for on-road training in the Motorbike Graduated Licensing Scheme.