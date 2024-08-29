OWLET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Owlet, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Owlet on November 16, 2021 with a Class Period from March 31, 2021, to October 4, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Owlet have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



On July 15, 2021, Sandbridge combined with Owlet Baby Care Inc., a company that designs and sells products and services for parents to proactively monitor the health and wellness of their children, and the combined company was renamed Owlet (the "Business Combination").

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), which stated that "the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA." Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA "requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

On this news, Owlet’s stock price fell $1.29, or 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. As a result, Sandbridge investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.81 per share.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Owlet, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com

