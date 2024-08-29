Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Rolling into Butler, Logan and Whitley Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Three mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Christian, Knox and Warren counties to assist Kentuckians who experienced loss from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

These Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be available for a limited time at the following locations.

Butler County (Mobile DRC): Cooperative Extension Service Office, 102 Parkway Ln., Morgantown, KY 42261. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 3-7.

Logan County (Mobile DRC): Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Rd., Russellville, KY 42276. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 3-7.

Whitley County (Mobile DRC): Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office, 4275 N. Highway 25 W., Williamsburg, KY, 40769. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 3-6, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern Time, Friday, Sept. 6. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6.

In addition, four other Disaster Recovery Centers are also open:

Caldwell County (DRC): Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center, 102 Northfield Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Greenup County (DRC): Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday.

Hopkins County (DRC): Madison Square Shopping Center, 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Muhlenberg County (DRC): Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed for the Labor Day Holiday Monday, Sept 2 and will reopen at 10 a.m. local time, Tuesday, Sept.3.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Kentucky homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.

Other Ways To Apply for FEMA Assistance

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4and at facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.