NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Adds Four New Languages to Unemployment Insurance Portal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2024

DLIR ADDS FOUR NEW LANGUAGES TO UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE PORTAL

HONOLULU — The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) has expanded language options for its Unemployment Insurance (UI) web portal. Starting August 29, the UI web portal at huiclaims.hawaii.gov will include Ilocano, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese; in addition to the existing options in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Tagalog.

“Expanding language options helps reduce barriers and ensures that individuals can access unemployment benefits effectively,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re continuing to roll out upgrades to the existing portal while developing a new platform to replace the legacy application on the mainframe.”

Expanding the portal’s language options enhances accessibility and support for claimants and reflects the Unemployment Insurance Program’s steadfast commitment to advancing equitable access for all users.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where users can navigate the UI system with ease,” said UI Administrator Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio. “Providing more language options is part of our broader strategy to facilitate meaningful access to UI services for our diverse community.”

Users can now file claims and complete claim certifications in their preferred language by selecting from the eight available options on the portal’s homepage.

The UI Division will continue to provide free language assistance to claimants through interpreter services and translated vital documents.

