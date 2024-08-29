Independent Research Demonstrates ShotSpotter’s Impact, Effectiveness, Success and Value in Winston-Salem

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc. today announced recently published independent research that demonstrates benefits of ShotSpotter in Winston-Salem, including lives saved, reduction in violent crime, enhanced evidence collection and an estimated return of $26 for every dollar spent.



FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today delivered a report to Winston-Salem officials outlining the well-documented success of the city’s ShotSpotter program. The 29-page report—which incorporates findings, independent studies, and testimonials from a broad array of law enforcement professionals, public officials, and the media—affirms the value that ShotSpotter confers to Winston-Salem across four metrics: (1) lives saved, (2) crime reduced, (3) evidence recovered, and (4) financial return on investment.

SoundThinking’s report relies on an independent academic study authored by the Center for Crime Science and Violence Prevention at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Center found that over its three-year deployment in Winston-Salem, ShotSpotter has:

Directed WSPD to 27 gunshot victims who then received medical aid from first responders. WSPD had publicly stated that at least two of these victims’ lives were saved because of ShotSpotter.

Reduced aggravated assaults and homicides within ShotSpotter’s coverage area by 24%. This compares to a 2% increase in aggravated assaults and homicides in the areas of Winston-Salem where ShotSpotter is not deployed.

Led to the recovery of 3,476 shell casings within ShotSpotter's coverage area (3 square miles). 3,597 shell casings were recovered across the entire city (134 square miles) during the same period, suggesting that ShotSpotter increases evidence collection by 4,400%.

Saved Winston-Salem $8.4 to $8.8 million annually due to a decrease in aggravated assaults and homicides. This yields a return of approximately $26 for every $1 invested in ShotSpotter.

SoundThinking also noted that Winston-Salem police department’s proposed drone program will likely be most effective when paired with existing ShotSpotter technology.

“The relationship between SoundThinking and the City of Winston-Salem dates back to August 2021, and is a partnership that we take great pride in due to ShotSpotter’s track record of helping to save lives and reduce violence,” said SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark. “This independent research reinforces empirically how ShotSpotter helps police better respond to and investigate incidents of gunfire quickly, save lives, and capture critical evidence while strengthening community trust.”

