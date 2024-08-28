Learn about monarch butterflies Sept. 21 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – September is a great month to learn about monarch butterflies in Missouri because this is when these fascinating and beneficial insects are migrating through the Show-Me State on their way to their wintering grounds in central Mexico.

People can learn about monarch butterflies and how we can improve living conditions for these beautiful and beneficial insects here in Missouri at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Monarchs and More.” This program will be from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 21 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202658

The importance of having monarch butterflies around is about much more than seeing pretty butterflies in flower gardens. Studies have shown that the financial benefits provided to U.S. citizens by the pollination activities of butterflies and other insects can be measured in the billions of dollars. Sadly, studies have also shown that North America’s monarch population is in severe decline.

At the Sept. 21 program, MDC Volunteer Naturalist Dana Tideman will discuss the monarch’s life cycle, the insect’s fascinating migration to Mexico each winter, how these butterflies are being studied, and what people can do to improve their habitat.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.