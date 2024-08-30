YES signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government

YES announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Tamil Nadu

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yield Engineering Systems YES ) is a leading manufacturer of process equipment for AI and HPC semiconductor solutions. YES announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Tamil Nadu. As part of the MoU, YES has proposed to set up a manufacturing and New Product development facility in Coimbatore, India.Yield Engineering Systems India Private Limited plans to invest INR 150 crores in this proposed Project in the next 10 years and plans to employ about 300 people (direct) for the project over this time. 200 of these direct job opportunities will be in the next 5 years in the State of Tamil Nadu. It also intends to generate employment of about 1200 indirect jobs through its suppliers and contract manufacturers. As part of MoU, Government of Tamil Nadu will provide facilitation and support to YES in the form of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation.“This facility brings us closer to our customers, provides scalable manufacturing and engineering infrastructure, as well as allows us to participate in the growth of semiconductor ecosystem in India. This effort aligns to Government of Tamil Nadu’s vision to develop Coimbatore into a semiconductor capital equipment global capability center. Tamil Nadu offers an excellent business climate, a well-regarded education system and a great talent pool that will benefit YES as well as the wider semiconductor ecosystem.” said Rama Alapati, CEO and Chairman of YES.“Tamil Nadu aspires to move up the value chain for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing and design in India. This investment by YES is a significant milestone in creating a new semiconductor ecosystem in Coimbatore”, said Dr T R B Rajaa, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.About YESYES is a leading provider of differentiated technologies for materials and interface engineering needed for a wide range of applications and markets. YES customers are market leaders, creating next generation solutions for a variety of markets including Advanced Packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems and Life Sciences. YES is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art cost-effective high volume production equipment for semiconductor Advanced Packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels. The company’s products include Vacuum Cure, Coat & Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via and Cavity Etch and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit YES.tech.# # #

