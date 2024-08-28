Attorney General James Announces Sentencing of Former NYPD Officer for Manslaughter and Attempted Murder

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the sentencing of former New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer Yvonne Wu, 34, of Staten Island for the October 2021 killing of Jamie Liang and attempted murder of Jenny Li. Wu pleaded guilty before Acting Kings County Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun in June 2024 to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree and one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

As part of the plea, Wu has been sentenced to 22 years on the Manslaughter charge and five years on the Attempted Murder charge, to run consecutively, for a total of 27 years in prison, as well as five years of post-release supervision. The plea deal also includes a waiver of Wu’s right to appeal and an order of protection for Ms. Li.

On October 13, 2021, while off-duty, Wu went to the Brooklyn home of Ms. Li, and used her NYPD-issued service weapon to shoot and kill Ms. Liang and shoot and wound Ms. Li.

