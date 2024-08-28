Southwestern Law School Joins with Lawyers for America to Expand Legal Training and Public Service

New collaboration enhances practical legal training for students and helps address gaps in legal services within public and nonprofit sectors.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwestern Law School has joined Lawyers for America (LfA), becoming only the second law school in the nation to participate in the Lawyers for America Fellowship Program®. Originating at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, LfA is designed to provide law students with practical training during their final year of law school and a service year post-graduation while expanding access to legal services in nonprofit and government agencies.

Through the collaboration with LfA, Southwestern students will complete a year-long externship during their final year of law school at partnering organizations. Following graduation and the bar exam, they will return to these employers for a full year of paid service, offering critical legal assistance while further developing their practical skills.

Elena D'Agustino, Solano County Public Defender, shared her experience with the program: "The Solano County Public Defender has worked with Lawyers for America since 2015, and it has been enormously beneficial for us. Working with a third-year law student for a full school year allows us to provide substantial training, and the student gets real-world experience that is unlike any other. After the bar exam, the fellow is now prepared to hit the ground running with more experience than many of our new attorney hires."

"This collaboration allows Southwestern to provide our students with a unique opportunity to gain substantial real-world experience while contributing to the important work of public service organizations," said Sami Jarbawi, Program Director of Lawyers for America at Southwestern Law School.

The Lawyers for America Fellowship Program was created to address the significant gap in access to legal services, particularly in public law offices and nonprofits, by placing law students in these sectors to gain hands-on experience. This "medical-model" approach, recognized by Bloomberg Law as an innovative way to train new lawyers, not only helps bridge the justice gap but also ensures that graduates enter the profession well-prepared for their careers.

Southwestern Law School is committed to providing students with both strong academic training and practical experience. By taking part in the Lawyers for America program, the school helps students meet the demands of the legal profession and contributes to efforts to improve access to justice.

About Southwestern Law School:

Since 1911, Southwestern Law School has been at the forefront of legal education, shaping the next generation of lawyers and advocates. Dedicated to promoting inclusion, equity, and justice, Southwestern empowers students to reach their potential and serve society with excellence. Learn more at swlaw.edu.

Steven Lopez Chief Communication and Marketing Officer, Southwestern Law School

