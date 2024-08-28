GDEV Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on September 4, 2024

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”), announces that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 will be released at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.



GDEV will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 09:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time the same day.

The press release, as well as supplementary slides will be available at gdev.inc . To listen to the audio webcast please follow this link . To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

US toll-free dial: +1 844-543-0451

US local: +1 864-991-4103

United Kingdom toll-free: +44 808 175 1536

United Kingdom local: +44 1400 220156

Conference ID: 886570

For additional dial-in options, please use this link .

ABOUT GDEV

GDEV is a hub of gaming studios, focused on development and growth of its franchise portfolio across various genres and platforms. With a diverse range of subsidiaries including Nexters and Cubic Games among others, GDEV strives to create games that will inspire and engage millions of players for years to come. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Hoppers, Pixel Gun 3D and others have accumulated hundreds of millions of installs worldwide. For more information, please visit gdev.inc

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Roman Safiyulin | Chief Corporate Development Officer

investor@gdev.inc

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) or other assumptions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed by the Company on April 29, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

