Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) breaks ground on new multi-custody facility

August 28, 2024 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, Director Rob Jeffreys and other NDCS and state leaders gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new multi-custody facility, located north of Interstate 80 and east of 70th street in northeast Lincoln.

“Today is an important day for our agency, the state of Nebraska and the future of corrections,” said NDCS Director Rob Jeffreys. “The innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable design elements of this facility will create an environment for safe and transformation rehabilitation, as well as reduce long range operational costs and provide staffing efficiencies.”

“In addition to meeting the highest standards for safety and security, this facility will also provide opportunities for education, skills training, programming — things that are necessary as NDCS continues to pursue its Reentry 2030 initiative, launched this year,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “Features of the new facility will benefit those who are incarcerated as well as the public servants who work there.”

This facility will replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary, which serves as the oldest facility in the NDCS system. Portions of that campus date back to 1869. Over the decades, the campus has been expanded and modified to maintain the facility’s viability. However, the facility's age and configuration have made it difficult to operate as a modern correctional facility.

Utilizing the latest trends in correctional architecture, the new multi-custody facility design will incorporate natural light and acoustics that facilitate proper sound levels throughout the facility. These normative spaces will support the rehabilitative mission of the facility and the mental and physical wellbeing of the population and staff.

The facility campus will include a maximum/medium custody compound adjacent to a minimum compound. Rehabilitative programming spaces will be located directly in housing units, with vocational spaces placed throughout the facility.

Grading on the property began in May and approximately 1.4 million cubic yards of dirt will be moved to level out the property and prepare for construction. Bidding for the facility construction contractor will begin later this year with an estimated facility completion date of May 2028.

