Head of the CIFAL Global Network Visits CIFAL Victoria to Establish Collaborative Actions for the Future

28 August 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - On July 11th and 12th, Mr. Alex Mejia, Director of the Division for People and Social Inclusion at UNITAR and Head of the CIFAL Global Network, visited CIFAL Victoria.

Several meetings were held with various academic, multilateral, and municipal government stakeholders to organize upcoming activities and to establish a collaborative action plan for CIFAL Victoria on the following thematic areas: reducing inequalities for Indigenous peoples, youth engagement, and creating an impact towards climate change with a particular focus on access to clean water and sanitation.

The visit aimed to establish an agreement framework for CIFAL Victoria and UNITAR to develop master's Programs over the next four years. Additionally, the development of micro-courses was proposed, covering topics such as monitoring and tracking ships across the Arctic to assess their impact on climate change.

Furthermore, a roundtable discussion with the city of Victoria facilitated an exchange on the role of capacity building on critical sustainability issues, including climate adaptation and mitigation, waste management, circular economy, land use and housing, sustainable mobility, and urban horticulture and forestry.

This visit highlighted the CIFAL center’s exceptional work and significant efforts to create a positive impact towards the Sustainable Development Goals both locally and globally.