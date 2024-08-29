CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media Announce Finalists for the 2024 SC Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media have announced the finalists for the 2024 SC Awards. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information systems.Find the full list of finalists here This year, the SC Awards received an impressive number of entries across 34 specialty categories from notable companies, including Abnormal Security, CrowdStrike, Mimecast, and Proofpoint. Each of these companies drew multiple nominations in recognition of their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.Among the standout individuals recognized this year are Tim Brown of SolarWinds, Clar Rosso of (ISC)², and Emily Austin of Censys, each a finalist for the title of Innovator (Executive or Practitioner) of the Year in the Excellence Awards category. Additionally, Ira Winkler of CYE and Poppy Gustafsson of Darktrace have been named finalists for Security Executive of the Year in the Trust Awards category, an honor reflecting their influential roles in driving the industry forward."To stay one step ahead of our threat actors, we must work together to support innovation and change,” Rosso said. “Thank you, SC Media, for honoring those committed to leading this mission. It is a privilege to be among the many inspirational leaders and finalists listed who contribute to the ongoing advancements that help safeguard our digital world.”The entries were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, comprising cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”“Mimecast being named a finalist for Best SME Security Solution, Best Secure Messaging Solution, and Best Compliance Solution reflects the positive impact we've made over the past year. As security challenges grow more complex, we've doubled down on our mission to protect our clients by addressing human risk. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovative, AI-powered defenses and our dedication to safeguarding against evolving threats.”“I'm exceptionally honored to be nominated for Security Executive of the Year,” Winkler said. “While I am uncertain as to who the other nominees are, what is most critical is that these awards are chosen by a jury of senior cybersecurity practitioners and experts, who make their choices based on decades of experience. The awards are based on merit, and not judging someone's professional contributions solely on the number of votes they can drive from social media. Again, I am honored that my accomplishments are being acknowledged by people much smarter than me.”In partnership with PARS International, finalists will have the opportunity to proudly display their finalist badges through licensing. These badges promote the achievement of being a finalist in the 2024 SC Awards and can be prominently featured across their communications.The SC Media editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist, profiles and video interviews on the SC Media website . Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be revealed on September 17, 2024.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

