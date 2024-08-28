Minister’s statement on the Office of the Auditor General’s review of MNP’s administration of CleanBC grant program

CANADA, August 28 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in response to the Office of the Auditor General’s final report on MNP’s administration of the Advanced Research and Commercialization program:

“I welcome the findings of the auditor general’s review into MNP’s administration of the Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program, including the Commercial Vehicle Innovation Challenge (CVIC) program.

“British Columbians need to be able to have confidence that public funds are being administered appropriately and that grant programs are fair for everyone. And that is exactly what the auditor general found.

“The auditor general was unequivocal that MNP had no role in evaluating grant applications and that all funding decisions were made by the ministry based on recommendations from an independent technical review panel.

“The auditor general also reaffirmed the integrity of the program and found no evidence to support the conflict-of-interest allegations. The ministry will work to improve the information provided to applicants to ensure it’s clearer that MNP’s role is limited to day-to-day program administration.

“With the review now complete and the auditor general making no recommendations, we look forward to moving forward with the ARC program. We will continue to provide support for innovative companies that are manufacturing new, made-in-B.C. technology and creating jobs for people in the clean economy.”