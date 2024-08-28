Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,732 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on the Office of the Auditor General’s review of MNP’s administration of CleanBC grant program

CANADA, August 28 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in response to the Office of the Auditor General’s final report on MNP’s administration of the Advanced Research and Commercialization program:

“I welcome the findings of the auditor general’s review into MNP’s administration of the Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program, including the Commercial Vehicle Innovation Challenge (CVIC) program.

“British Columbians need to be able to have confidence that public funds are being administered appropriately and that grant programs are fair for everyone. And that is exactly what the auditor general found. 

“The auditor general was unequivocal that MNP had no role in evaluating grant applications and that all funding decisions were made by the ministry based on recommendations from an independent technical review panel. 

“The auditor general also reaffirmed the integrity of the program and found no evidence to support the conflict-of-interest allegations. The ministry will work to improve the information provided to applicants to ensure it’s clearer that MNP’s role is limited to day-to-day program administration.

“With the review now complete and the auditor general making no recommendations, we look forward to moving forward with the ARC program. We will continue to provide support for innovative companies that are manufacturing new, made-in-B.C. technology and creating jobs for people in the clean economy.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister’s statement on the Office of the Auditor General’s review of MNP’s administration of CleanBC grant program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more