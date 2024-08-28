Province acquires land to expand Okanagan Lake Park

CANADA, August 28 - A waterfront property along Okanagan Lake will gain permanent protection so more people can enjoy outdoor recreation in B.C.’s Interior.

The Province, in partnership with the BC Parks Foundation, has invested $10.5 million to acquire 11.4 hectares of waterfront property. It is intended to be added to Okanagan Lake Park, a popular destination for beachgoers and water-sports enthusiasts.

“We are always looking for opportunities to expand our parks and protected areas for people to enjoy and for conservation purposes,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “If we didn’t act to protect this area for people’s enjoyment and its ecological value, it could be ripe for development and a lost opportunity. Acquiring this land will ensure many more people will enjoy Okanagan Lake Park and protect this area for years to come.”

Located on the north side of Okanagan Lake Park, the land includes approximately 436 metres of shoreline that has important habitat for at-risk species, such as freshwater mussels, Lewis’s woodpecker and western screech owl.

The BC Parks Foundation contributed $2.4 million toward the purchase. The remainder of the funding came from the BC Parks Recreation Expansion Program, which funds expansion and improvements at provincial parks. Future use of the land will be informed through consultation with First Nations and stakeholders.

“British Columbians love B.C. and want to keep it beautiful, and that’s what this project is all about,” said Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. “This newly protected area means more places where families and friends can enjoy time together in nature, and more habitat for wildlife along a stunning lakefront. We’re grateful to Wells Gray Tours, the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation, the Wilson 5 Foundation, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and our partner BC Parks for their support in protecting this special place so everyone can enjoy it forever.”

Through the acquisition of private land and partnerships with conservation groups, individual donors, the BC Parks Foundation and supporters, the Province regularly adds land to the parks and protected areas system. Several steps are required before the land is legally added to the park, including consultation with First Nations.

“We are thrilled to see this significant addition proposed for Okanagan Lake Park, which will enhance both the natural beauty and ecological diversity of the region,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. “Protecting our waterfront and natural habitats is vital not only for the environment, but also for the sustainable tourism opportunities that draw visitors to experience the unique landscapes of the Thompson Okanagan. This acquisition is a positive step toward ensuring that these treasured spaces can be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Since 2017, the Province has invested $45.5 million to add 1,320 hectares to 41 parks in B.C.

“The popularity of the Okanagan Lake Provincial Park campgrounds and day-use areas are all the testimony you need to prove the public has an insatiable appetite for recreation opportunities on Okanagan Lake,” said Patrick Van Minsel, mayor of Peachland. “Protecting more waterfront for public use is a great achievement and I commend the provincial government for its foresight in this matter.”

B.C. has 1,050 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas, covering more than 14 million hectares or approximately 14.4% of the land base.

For more information about BC Parks land acquisitions, visit: https://bcparks.ca/get-involved/donate/land/

For more information about Okanagan Lake Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/okanagan-lake-park/