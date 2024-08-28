Small County in Colorado to Restore and Reinforce its Gathering Place with FEMA Funding

A family member of an Eads High School teacher stands on the school’s gymnasium floor after it drastically buckled and warped within just a few hours on July 27, 2023 in Kiowa County, Colo. The high school gym floor was damaged after a series of severe storms, flooding and tornadoes within a three-week period.

Gymnasiums are much more than venues for sports games and physical training. They are shared spaces that bring people together and give communities the opportunity to gather.

Nestled in the High Plains of Eastern Colorado, the Kiowa County community finds its gathering place in the Eads High School gym. Kiowa County is one of Colorado’s least populous counties with approximately 1,384 residents. Eads, the largest town, has been the county seat since 1901 and has the county’s largest high school.

In June 2023, a series of severe storms, flooding and tornadoes within a three-week period impacted several areas across Colorado, including Kiowa County. Notably, the county’s school district experienced significant flooding damage to both the Eads High School and elementary school gym floors.

In this small, rural community, the Eads High School gym is a central fixture that serves many different functions.

“Not only is it a place for sporting events, but it is also used for community meetings and funerals when local spaces and churches are unable to support the event,” said the Kiowa County Emergency Management Coordinator Shellie Engelhardt. “At weekly events that might be held in the gym, there will be old friendships rekindled and new friendships established for all ages. It is a gathering place. Not being able to access the Eads gym can be very detrimental since the gym plays so many parts in a small community's daily lives.”

The flooding damage took place during summer vacation and repairs were quickly handled to prepare the gym for the upcoming school year. However, the Kiowa County school district wanted to prevent similar damage in the future. This was possible through FEMA funding aimed at strengthening facilities beyond what was damaged.

The school district received over $22,000 in FEMA Public Assistance funds to reinforce the gym to better direct the flow of rainwater and prevent water intrusion.

With the grant, the Kiowa County school district intends to replace the entire gym floor and install new gutters, downspouts and a new sidewalk around the gym, which will direct water away from the foundation and prevent damage from a similar future event. These measures will build resilience and ensure community members have a strengthened facility to host their activities. By understanding the facility’s vulnerabilities and addressing them, these repairs represent an investment for future generations to continue enjoying the space.

“The community is grateful for the funding that was received,” Engelhardt said.

“Being a small community, we don't have access to fitness centers or community halls to hold large banquets, school dances and proms. We have the school gyms that have been the backbone to several generations, from playing on those floors to sitting in the stands.”

For Kiowa County, repairing the gym floor of Eads High School will support the community in building a more resilient foundation for their gathering place. Upon that foundation, residents may continue honoring their traditions, creating memories and cultivating relationships.

This is FEMA’s Year of Resilience. The agency is highlighting various resilience efforts that states, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments are implementing through funding opportunities.