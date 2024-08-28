April - June 2019 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

|
- Bactrim DS (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim)
- Septra (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim)
- Generic products containing sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim
- Sulfatrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim)*
|Hypersensitivity/Acute respiratory failure
|
The “Warnings” section of the labeling was updated between November 2020 and October 2021 to include hypersensitivity reactions of the respiratory tract.
Example: Bactrim DS labeling
*An administrative error resulted in the omission of Sulfatrim from this signal and was added after the initial quarterly report was posted.
|Fasenra (benralizumab)
|Flu-like illness
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Fasenra (benralizumab)
|Herpes zoster
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
- Feraheme (ferumoxytol)
- Ferrlecit (sodium ferric gluconate)
- INFeD (iron dextran)
- Injectafer (ferric carboxymaltose)
- Venofer (iron sucrose)
- Generic products containing sodium ferric gluconate
|Fetal death
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Gamunex-C [Immune Globulin (Human), 10% Caprylate/Chromatography Purified]
|Increased hypersensitivity reactions in patients receiving certain product lots
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action
|
|Tumefactive multiple sclerosis
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
|Thrombocytopenia
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors
- Altoprev (lovastatin)
- Caduet (amlodipine besylate and atorvastatin calcium)
- Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium)
- Ezallor (rosuvastatin)
- Lescol (fluvastatin sodium)
- Lescol XL (fluvastatin sodium)
- Liptruzet (atorvastatin and ezetimibe)
- Livalo (pitavastatin)
- Pitavastatin
- Pravachol (pravastatin sodium)
- Zocor (simvastatin)
- Zypitamag (pitavastatin magnesium )
- Generic products containing HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors
|Immune-mediated necrotising myopathy
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Increlex (mecasermin)
|Malignancies
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
- Livalo (pitavastatin)
- Zypitamag (pitavastatin magnesium )
|Drug hypersensitivity
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Mavyret (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir)
|Hypersensitivity: angioedema and anaphylaxis
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action
|Ninlaro (ixazomib)
|Thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA)
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
- Nipent (pentostatin)
- Generic products containing pentostatin
|Thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA)
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
- Onfi (clobazam)
- Generic products containing clobazam
|Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS)
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Orencia (abatacept)
|Angioedema
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Orbactiv (oritavancin diphosphate)
|Anaphylaxis
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
- Sensipar (cinacalcet hydrochloride)
- Generic products containing cinacalcet hydrochloride
|Chondrocalcinosis pyrophosphate
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate)
|Serious herpes infection
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|
- Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv)
- Prolia (denosumab)
|Medication error – Labeling confusion (wrong drug errors)
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Velphoro (sucroferric oxyhydroxide)
|Hemoglobin increased
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Vivitrol (naltrexone hydrochloride)
|Medication Error - Patient self-administration errors
|The carton labeling, sections of the product labeling (“Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions,” “Adverse Reactions,” “How Supplied/Storage and Handling,” and “Patient Counseling”), and the Medication Guide, were updated to emphasize that Vivitrol must be injected by a healthcare provider.
Vivitrol labeling
|Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil)
|Anaphylaxis and angioedema
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
|Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil)
|Medication error - Labeling confusion (wrong dose errors)
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action
|Yondelis (trabectedin)
|Interstitial lung disease and mucositis
|FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action
