Riley Gaines joins Gov. Little as he signs new executive order defending women’s sports

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little hosted competitive swimmer and Independent Women’s Voice Ambassador Riley Gaines for a press conference today announcing his new executive order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act.

Governor Little was the first governor in the country to sign a bill defending women’s sports, and the executive order he signed today continues Idaho’s fight against the Biden-Harris administration’s radical redefinition of gender in the new 1,500-page rewrite of Title IX rules.

Title IX was signed into law in 1972 to provide fairness for female athletes in our country, and generations of Americans have worked hard to promote and advance women’s sports in society.

“Biological males – men and boys – have physical differences that give them an unfair advantage when competing with women and girls in athletics. Female athletes work so hard to get better at their chosen sport. Some of them have started playing sports since they were toddlers. These girls and women, and their families, dedicate their time, passion, and money to improve their skills and compete to win. They deserve a level playing field. That is why it is so important for us as a state to do all we can to protect and defend women’s sports,” Governor Little said. “Riley Gaines is a leader defending women’s sports, advocating for equality and fairness, and standing up for women’s safety, privacy, and equal opportunities. I am grateful she came to Idaho to support our efforts.”

Governor Little’s executive order directs the Idaho State Board of Education to:

Work with the State Department of Education to ensure Idaho public schools are following all of Idaho’s laws related to fairness in women’s sports and continue to update all public schools as the legal challenges to the new Title IX rules unfold.

Guarantee every female student in Idaho is provided equal opportunity in sports and school to the fullest extent, as guaranteed to them under the original Title IX rules and Idaho law.

The executive order can be found at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/eo-2024-08.pdf

“In signing this executive order, Governor Little is standing up against the Biden-Harris administration’s Title IX rewrite, which is an assault on women’s sex-based rights. This decisive action will prevent unjust sex discrimination, save women’s sports, and protect privacy for Idaho women and girls. Today’s executive order is also possible because of the courageous leadership of Rep. Barbara Erhardt’s effort to protect women’s sports in Idaho. Idaho is lucky to have such incredible leaders who are unafraid to say women’s sports are for females. This is what it looks like to stand with women, and I hope every Governor does the same!” Gaines said.

“Title IX changed my life. I think it’s important to recognize how far women have come, and now the Biden-Harris administration is taking that away from us because the White House thinks that they can dictate what can happen with us and our Title IX. And that’s simply not right. I applaud Governor Little for standing strong,” State Representative Barbara Ehardt said. Ehardt is a sponsor of Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports law and former 15-year career NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach.